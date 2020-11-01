Advertisement

Entertainment center in Marquette listed as potential exposure site

Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.(MCHD/CDC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has identified a potential public exposure site through contact tracing.

The site is Superior Entertainment Center located at 3060 US-41 in Marquette.

MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited the entertainment center on the dates listed below to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic.

  • Tuesday, October 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Testing information can be found on the Marquette County Health Department website at mqthealth.org.

MCHD recommends adhering to all social distancing and hygienic practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask and social distancing whenever around people in public, whether inside or outside a building. They, also, said to avoid physical contact with others and don’t share items such as water bottles or cell phones.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.P. Children’s Museum Fundraiser this Thursday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Jim Edwards, an educational coordinator for the U.P. Children's Museum, about an upcoming fundraiser with Getz's Clothiers, as well as a look at some of the Museum's programs and exhibits.

News

U.P. Children's Museum Fundraiser

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A discussion with Jim Edwards, an educational coordinator for the U.P. Children's Museum, about an upcoming fundraiser with Getz's Clothiers, as well as a look at some of the Museum's programs and exhibits.

News

LMAS Announces Free Flu Shots and COVID-19 National Guard Testing Sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
List of time and Locations LMAS is offering Free Flu Shots and Covid-19 testing.

News

Power Outages in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
Sunday's winds knocked out power to thousands in Upper Michigan.

News

2 grades at Gilbert Elementary move to remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
All second and third grade students will be online starting Monday due to a COVID-19 case and close contacts.

Latest News

News

Residents at Menominee Health Services received a special visit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
With visitation cancelled, many residences at Menominee Health Services have not been able to see their families.

News

Munising church celebrates the dead for All Saints Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
All Saints Day, on November 1, is a day where members of the church celebrate all lives lost that year.

News

Velodrome Coffee Company: The one-stop-café for java and bike service

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The dream of a combined café and bike shop now a reality for Velodrome Coffee Company in Marquette.

News

Student organizations at NMU host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Over 280 people showed up within the first 30 minutes of 'Trunk or Treat' on NMU's campus.

News

Upper Michigan reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds more than 3,500

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon County reports first death.