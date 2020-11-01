Entertainment center in Marquette listed as potential exposure site

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has identified a potential public exposure site through contact tracing.

The site is Superior Entertainment Center located at 3060 US-41 in Marquette.

MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited the entertainment center on the dates listed below to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic.

Tuesday, October 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Testing information can be found on the Marquette County Health Department website at mqthealth.org.

MCHD recommends adhering to all social distancing and hygienic practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask and social distancing whenever around people in public, whether inside or outside a building. They, also, said to avoid physical contact with others and don’t share items such as water bottles or cell phones.

