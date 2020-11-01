Cook’s 4 TDs help Vikings knock off Packers 28-22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP and WBAY) - Dalvin Cook gained 226 yards from scrimmage and became the first Viking in over four decades to score four touchdowns in a single game as Minnesota defeated the Green Bay Packers 28-22 on Sunday.

The Vikings withstood a three-touchdown performance from Packers receiver Davante Adams.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on where this team is at now, "We didn't overlook anybody. I don't know if we handled the elements as good as we have in the past. It was obviously cold." Added he didn't feel like they played with a lot of energy. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 1, 2020

Aaron Rodgers on whether the Packers need to add a receiver at the trade deadline: "That's not a bad question but that's one I can't answer."



Then he added that he's not going to lobby for anybody because the "last time I did that he ended up in... https://t.co/kX5hKEuigY — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 1, 2020

Rodgers said it was certainly among the top 3 windiest days he's ever played in at Lambeau Field, feels prep was solid, execution poor in the cold and wind — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 1, 2020

Each of the Vikings' first four possessions ended with Cook touchdowns.

Dalvin Cook (with 163 yards rushing) joined Barry Sanders, Walter Payton and Adrian Peterson as the only players with multiple 150-yard rushing games against the Packers in their careers. https://t.co/i8OjS3oQZB — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 1, 2020

He ran for 163 yards and caught two passes for 63 more.

Rodgers mentioned the offense had a bit of a lull in 3rd quarter, going against the wind... then the wind shifted and they went against it in the 4th — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 1, 2020

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked about improvement after giving up 2 long TD drives early: "we made some adjustments in the run game" ... Rodgers mentioned he felt MIN plan was to make them go the long route down field all day — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 1, 2020

LaFleur: "I'm focused on finding solutions...we have what we have and we have to find solutions." https://t.co/Gy89B8bCuR — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 1, 2020

"I do think the juice of our football team was not where it needed to be." - #Packers HC Matt LaFleur



LaFleur and Rodgers both mentioned going from fans in the stands to no fans in the stands. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 1, 2020

Matt LaFleur pretty much summed it up: "We knew we had to stop the run. That didn't happen. We knew we needed to play penalty-free. That didn't happen." https://t.co/Lgz914ZALx pic.twitter.com/C9tFaoLpFQ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 1, 2020

The only other Vikings to score four touchdowns in a game are Ahmad Rashad in 1979 and Chuck Foreman in 1975.

The Hail Mary king unable to make it happen this time. Tonyan being tackled in bounds, Jamaal not getting lined up right to spike in a hurry... contributing to late failure, but can't cover up the main story.... allowing Dalvin Cook to go off for 225 yds + 4TD on 32 total touches — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 1, 2020

The Packers have a quick turnaround before traveling to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Thursday night.

#Packers lose, 28-22. HC Matt LaFleur loses his first divisional game. However, he has never lost 2 games in a row. The Packers are on the road Thursday to take on the 49ers. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 1, 2020

Under Matt LaFleur, #Packers are only team to NOT have a losing streak (since start of 2019); that will be on line Thursday night in SF against #49ers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Vikings will play at home next Sunday as they host the Lions.

With the loss, Green Bay falls to 5-2. Minnesota still remains at the bottom of the NFC North at 2-5, sitting below the Detroit Lions, who fell to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon.

The Chicago Bears play the late Sunday afternoon game against the New Orleans Saints.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.