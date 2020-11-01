Advertisement

Blowing snow potential in the U.P. Sunday due to powerful wind and the lake effect

Icy roads, poor visibility possible with snowfall and winds exceeding 40 mph.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
A strong northwesterly wind component sets up following cold frontal passage in the U.P. Sunday morning. Lake effect snowfall is expected along the NW wind belts in the morning and then extending further inland into midday. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are expected but gusts can exceed 40 mph in some areas. This creates potential for blowing snow, icy roads and poor visibility. Accumulation can exceed 2″ in some areas. Lakeshore flooding, beach erosion also expected along county shorelines from Ontonagon to Luce.

Drier air looks to gradually improve conditions starting out west into the afternoon. High pressure then builds over the U.P. starting next week with mostly sunny skies anticipated and even a warming trend following Election Day Tuesday.

Sunday: Cloudy, blustery and snowy with NW wind gusts exceeding 40 mph and poor visibility possible due to blowing snow

Highs: 30

Monday: Partly cloudy with breezy northwest winds 15-25 mph

Highs: 40s

Election Day Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer

Highs: 60

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 50s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 50s

