Western Upper Peninsula Health Department Reports First Ontonagon County Death Attributed to COVID-19

The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.(WLUC/WUPHD/MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has confirmed that an Ontonagon County resident has died of complications surrounding COVID-19.

The elderly person was an inpatient at an Upper Peninsula hospital at the time of their death. To date, there are 26 deaths related to the virus within the 5-county jurisdiction.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to the family and friends who have lost their loved one,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our friends and families. We must be increase in our prevention efforts, especially for the safety of our elderly and vulnerable populations.”

WUPHD reminds people to avoid close contact with people who are not part of your household as even people with mild or no symptoms can spread the virus. Masking, washing hands, and maintaining a 6- foot distance are steps that you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones.

WUPHD is working to coordinate their response with federal, state, and local officials, as well as healthcare professionals, institutions, schools and community organizations.

For more information, please contact the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department at (906) 482-7382. Updates are also available at www.wuphd.org.

There is a State informational hotline available from 8 AM EST to 5 PM EST seven days per week. That number is 1-888-535-6136.

Additional information on COVID-19 can be found on the MDHHS website (www.michigan.gov/coronavirus), or the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/).

