Vista Theater will begin debris removal in November

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater Advisory Board has found a contractor from Traverse City to begin removing debris.

The project will begin November 16 and Advisory Board President, Rusty Bowers, said it will take one week to complete.

Once the debris is removed local contractors will start to shore up the walls. This will help the building last through the winter months.

Bowers said all of the donations have helped them get this far, but more work has to be done.

Part of the donations have been through cans and bottles. Volunteers have been helping the board sort out all of the cans received. Bowers estimated they have raised about $20,000 in can and bottle donations.

“We thank everybody for helping with these cans,” Bowers said. “We still need a lot of help for the cans, but we are going to need more money on the GoFundMe page to finish this section up. We’re pretty close on the money, but we still need a little more to help shore up the walls.”

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised close to $52,000, but their goal is $100,000.

Bowers said the theater will have a new roof in the spring and they will have fundraisers throughout the winter to help fund the roof, the heating system and electrical issues.

To donate and get updates on the Vista Theater go to vistatheater.org or Save the Vista on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.