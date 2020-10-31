Advertisement

Vista Theater will begin debris removal in November

Vista Theater board moves forward with debris removal plans.
Vista Theater board moves forward with debris removal plans.(Noel Navarro)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater Advisory Board has found a contractor from Traverse City to begin removing debris.

The project will begin November 16 and Advisory Board President, Rusty Bowers, said it will take one week to complete.

Once the debris is removed local contractors will start to shore up the walls. This will help the building last through the winter months.

Bowers said all of the donations have helped them get this far, but more work has to be done.

Part of the donations have been through cans and bottles. Volunteers have been helping the board sort out all of the cans received. Bowers estimated they have raised about $20,000 in can and bottle donations.

“We thank everybody for helping with these cans,” Bowers said. “We still need a lot of help for the cans, but we are going to need more money on the GoFundMe page to finish this section up. We’re pretty close on the money, but we still need a little more to help shore up the walls.”

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised close to $52,000, but their goal is $100,000.

Bowers said the theater will have a new roof in the spring and they will have fundraisers throughout the winter to help fund the roof, the heating system and electrical issues.

To donate and get updates on the Vista Theater go to vistatheater.org or Save the Vista on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student organizations at NMU host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Over 280 people showed up within the first 30 minutes of 'Trunk or Treat' on NMU's campus.

News

Upper Michigan reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds more than 3,500

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon County reports first death.

News

Trump Parade held on US-41 in Chassell Township

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Supporters rally together in their trucks and cars with three days until the Election Day

News

Western Upper Peninsula Health Department Reports First Ontonagon County Death Attributed to COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The elderly person was an inpatient at an Upper Peninsula hospital at the time of their death.

News

Body found behind Ojibwa Casino in Marquette

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The FBI is currently investigating the incident.

Latest News

News

“Trick or Trot” 5K race a head start to the Halloween festivities

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Queen City Running Company hosts its fifth annual charity race in the Halloween spirit, with social distancing measures in place.

News

Teal Lake Senior Living Community hosts safe yet spooky trick-or-treat event

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Guests trick-or-treated out in the open-spaced front deck facing Teal Lake; window visits still only permitted per COVID safety regulations.

News

City clerk offices gear up for absentee ballot counting

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
No one will be allowed to leave the counting room once counting begins.

News

Restaurant owners are uncomfortable with new epidemic orders

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Owners say customers will not like giving out their personal information.

News

Throttle Bar in Grill in Little Lake identified as potential public exposure site

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited The Throttle Bar and Grill on Tuesday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their medical provider should they become symptomatic.