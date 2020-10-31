“Trick or Trot” 5K race a head start to the Halloween festivities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was the ideal head start to celebrate Halloween Saturday morning along the Marquette waterfront with the ‘Trick or Trot’ 5K event.

Hosted and sponsored by Queen City Running Company, this is their fifth annual charity race of its kind.

Participants dressed as masked wrestlers, buzzing bees, Michigan State super fans, superheroes and even wholesome fruits highlighted the festivities.

It was a timed 5K run and walk along Iron Ore Heritage Trail -- which went from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow for social distancing.

Event tickets cost $20 complete with souvenir hat. Winners received a free pair of shoes from Queen City Running Company.

Owner Kevin Thomsen said about a hundred turned out in this year’s ‘Trick or Trot’, with donations received on top.

“We did a best costume contest. Obviously this is a Halloween theme -- I don’t usually wear this! So again it’s our fifth one so people love this one. Everything goes well and people are safe observing the rules, we’re going to keep doing this. We’ll do something around the holidays and hopefully some more stuff throughout the winter to keep people moving,” Thomsen said.

The owner announced that all “Trick or Trot” proceeds go to JJ Packs, a non-profit providing food for children in need.

For race results and future events, check out the company’s website: Queen City Running Company

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.