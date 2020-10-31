Advertisement

“Trick or Trot” 5K race a head start to the Halloween festivities

Queen City Running Company hosts its fifth annual charity race with social distancing measures in place.
Queen City Running Company hosts its fifth annual charity race with social distancing measures in place.
Queen City Running Company hosts its fifth annual charity race with social distancing measures in place.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was the ideal head start to celebrate Halloween Saturday morning along the Marquette waterfront with the ‘Trick or Trot’ 5K event.

Hosted and sponsored by Queen City Running Company, this is their fifth annual charity race of its kind.

Participants dressed as masked wrestlers, buzzing bees, Michigan State super fans, superheroes and even wholesome fruits highlighted the festivities.

It was a timed 5K run and walk along Iron Ore Heritage Trail -- which went from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow for social distancing.

Event tickets cost $20 complete with souvenir hat. Winners received a free pair of shoes from Queen City Running Company.

Owner Kevin Thomsen said about a hundred turned out in this year’s ‘Trick or Trot’, with donations received on top.

“We did a best costume contest. Obviously this is a Halloween theme -- I don’t usually wear this! So again it’s our fifth one so people love this one. Everything goes well and people are safe observing the rules, we’re going to keep doing this. We’ll do something around the holidays and hopefully some more stuff throughout the winter to keep people moving,” Thomsen said.

The owner announced that all “Trick or Trot” proceeds go to JJ Packs, a non-profit providing food for children in need.

For race results and future events, check out the company’s website: Queen City Running Company

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student organizations at NMU host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Over 280 people showed up within the first 30 minutes of 'Trunk or Treat' on NMU's campus.

News

Upper Michigan reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds more than 3,500

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon County reports first death.

News

Trump Parade held on US-41 in Chassell Township

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Supporters rally together in their trucks and cars with three days until the Election Day

News

Western Upper Peninsula Health Department Reports First Ontonagon County Death Attributed to COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The elderly person was an inpatient at an Upper Peninsula hospital at the time of their death.

News

Body found behind Ojibwa Casino in Marquette

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The FBI is currently investigating the incident.

Latest News

News

Vista Theater will begin debris removal in November

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The Vista Theater Advisory Board is planning on having all of the debris removed and all of the walls shored up in the theater by November 20.

News

Teal Lake Senior Living Community hosts safe yet spooky trick-or-treat event

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Guests trick-or-treated out in the open-spaced front deck facing Teal Lake; window visits still only permitted per COVID safety regulations.

News

City clerk offices gear up for absentee ballot counting

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
No one will be allowed to leave the counting room once counting begins.

News

Restaurant owners are uncomfortable with new epidemic orders

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Owners say customers will not like giving out their personal information.

News

Throttle Bar in Grill in Little Lake identified as potential public exposure site

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited The Throttle Bar and Grill on Tuesday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their medical provider should they become symptomatic.