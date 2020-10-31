Advertisement

Teal Lake Senior Living Community hosts safe yet spooky trick-or-treat event

Window visits still only allowed at the community; treats provided on the outside deck.
Guests trick-or-treated out in the open-spaced front deck facing Teal Lake; window visits still only permitted per COVID safety regulations.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Strict COVID safety regulations and all, Teal Lake Senior Living Community pulled off enjoyable Halloween festivities for its residents, guests and employees Friday afternoon.

Family, friends and pets too were invited to dress in their spookiest and go trick-or-treating at the open-spaced front deck overlooking Teal Lake.

Senior living residents and employees were also excited about the occasion -- some dressed as unicorns, witches, pirates and even Cruella De Vil of “101 Dalmations” fame.

Though the community only permits window visits for guests at this time per Covid safety regulations, Teal Senior Living Activities Director Jennifer Tavernier said it was a good time had by all for residents and their loved ones.

”They were really looking forward to this. Some of them spent like entire weeks getting ready for their costumes. If you have family in there, don’t think that just because it’s hard to hear them that they don’t want you to visit -- because I’m telling you, they look so forward to even just the window visits. We hope to get something figured out for the winter so that we can do some sort of warm visit," Tavernier said.

To ensure best safety practices, guests from outside were still instructed to wear a mask under their Halloween masks and practice social distancing.

The Halloween festivities went on from 3 to 5 p.m. Pictures can be found here: Teal Lake Senior Living Community Facebook Page

