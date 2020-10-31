City clerk offices gear up for absentee ballot counting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette city clerk’s office is starting to set up the absentee ballot counting room.

Marquette city clerk, Kyle Whitney, says about 40 percent of the city has already turned in absentee ballots.

The counting will begin Tuesday at 7 a.m. Whitney says there will be 12 volunteers running ballots between four different tabulators.

No one will be allowed to leave the counting room once counting begins.

“State law says, actually, its not even specific to workers,” Whitney said. “Anyone who enters an absentee counter board other than the clerk or deputy clerk, once they enter they can’t leave until the polls close at the end of the night.”

Whitney said there will be no ‘election week’ in Marquette and ballots should all be counted by the end of election night.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.