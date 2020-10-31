Body found behind Ojibwa Casino in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A federal investigation is underway for a body found behind the Ojibwa Casino in Marquette

Authorities received a call sometime around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Michigan State Police and the FBI responded to the scene.

A forensic unit was seen coming out of the house around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

The FBI is in charge of the investigation but has not released any information at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.