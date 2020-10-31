Body found behind Ojibwa Casino in Marquette
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A federal investigation is underway for a body found behind the Ojibwa Casino in Marquette
Authorities received a call sometime around 10 p.m. Friday night.
Michigan State Police and the FBI responded to the scene.
A forensic unit was seen coming out of the house around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.
The FBI is in charge of the investigation but has not released any information at this time.
