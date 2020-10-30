Winter parking ban begins this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting on Sunday, November 1st, the winter parking ban will go into effect.

This means that no cars are allowed to be parked on any of the city streets between 1:00 and 6:00 a.m. This is usually done to allow the Department of Public Works clear the roads in case of any snow.

Corporal John Rink urges the public to cooperate with this order.

“Snow has come early this year," Rink said. "We are supposed to get more moderate temperatures, but we still need to get the cars off the road starting November 1st so that DPW can do the maintenance that they need to do with the streets.”

People who are in violation of the ban will receive a fine of $75.00, as well as the risk of having his/her vehicle towed.

The order will be in effect until April 1st, 2021.

