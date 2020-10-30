Windy and Warmer Saturday; Colder, Windy and Snowy on Sunday

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy

Highs: 40s to near 50

Chance of showers east in the morning and west late in the afternoon or evening

Sunday: Windy and colder with snow showers, heaviest in the northwest-wind snow belts

Highs: near 30 into the 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy, not as cold

Highs: 40s

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds…warmer

Highs: around 50

Warm weather with much above average temperatures is expected to last through the end of next weekend into the second full week of November.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.