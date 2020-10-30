Advertisement

Windy and Warmer Saturday; Colder, Windy and Snowy on Sunday

But a Big Change to Warmer Expected Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy

Highs: 40s to near 50

Chance of showers east in the morning and west late in the afternoon or evening

Sunday: Windy and colder with snow showers, heaviest in the northwest-wind snow belts

Highs: near 30 into the 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy, not as cold

Highs: 40s

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds…warmer

Highs: around 50

Warm weather with much above average temperatures is expected to last through the end of next weekend into the second full week of November.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Blowing snow potential in the U.P. Sunday due to powerful wind and the lake effect

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Icy roads, poor visibility possible with snowfall and winds exceeding 40 mph.

Forecast

An active and windy weekend ahead

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A front will bring active weather this weekend.

Forecast

Chilly Weather Continues Friday with a Breezy Warmup Saturday

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Chilly Friday, a Breezy Warmup Saturday

Forecast

When our next front brings rain/snow this weekend

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Light precip ends today with another round this weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Colder Air Filters into Upper Michigan Thursday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Back to Colder Temperatures Thursday

Forecast

When rain/snow moves in today

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A front brings rain/snow this afternoon.

Forecast

A Brief Warmup Expected Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Plan on a Brief Warmup Wednesday

Forecast

Sunshine returns before midweek precip

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A beautiful day before more rain and snow.

Forecast

The Cold Continues Tuesday, but Look for a Warmup Mid-week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Cold Continues Tuesday, Look for a Warmup Wednesday

Forecast

Lake effect snow continues before a drier stretch

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Snow showers continue across northwest belts.