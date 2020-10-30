Windy and Warmer Saturday; Colder, Windy and Snowy on Sunday
But a Big Change to Warmer Expected Next Week
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy
Highs: 40s to near 50
Chance of showers east in the morning and west late in the afternoon or evening
Sunday: Windy and colder with snow showers, heaviest in the northwest-wind snow belts
Highs: near 30 into the 30s
Monday: Partly cloudy, not as cold
Highs: 40s
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds…warmer
Highs: around 50
Warm weather with much above average temperatures is expected to last through the end of next weekend into the second full week of November.
