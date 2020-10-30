Upper Michigan reports 205 new COVID-19 cases Friday, state adds more than 3,100

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 205 coronavirus cases Friday. Nine cases were also removed in state data.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 3 cases

Baraga: 5 cases

Chippewa: 8 cases, 1 recovery

Delta: 48 cases, 3 deaths, 13 recoveries

Dickinson: 41 cases, 14 recoveries

Gogebic: 11 cases

Houghton: 16 cases

Iron: 19 cases, 1 death, 6 recoveries

Keweenaw: 0 cases

Luce: (-9 cases) ( Cases removed due to a data entry error )

Mackinac: 2 cases

Marquette: 33 cases

Menominee: 8 cases, 9 recoveries

Ontonagon: 6 cases

Schoolcraft: 5 cases

As of Friday, Oct. 30 at 5:10 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 5,870 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 2,862 are considered recovered and 120 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 7.1%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

With the increase in cases in Delta County, OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group said, “At OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group, we have seen an uptick in patients we are caring for. We still have capacity and have a Ministry-wide plan in place for any surge in COVID cases needing hospitalization.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 50 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of late Thursday, Oct. 29. Twenty-one patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated Oct. 30. (Previously, data was reported as separate lists of patients and those in the ICU. They are now corrected to show that hospitalized patient lists include those in the ICU).

Aspirus hospitals have ten coronavirus patients, with six in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one coronavirus patient who is not in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has six coronavirus patients, with none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has eight coronavirus patients, with four in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has two patients, with neither in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 21 coronavirus patients, with ten of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two coronavirus patients, with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 150,243 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.38 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 30.

Michigan reported 3,168 new cases Friday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 174,388. Eleven new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,309 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 114,939. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

