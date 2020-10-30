Advertisement

UP republican lawmakers commend President Trump for delisting gray wolf

Gray wolves are now thriving in the wild and no longer require the same previous federal safeguards they once had, the Upper Peninsula lawmakers said.
USFWS photo or a gray wolf.
USFWS photo or a gray wolf.(KOTA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain), State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) and State Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan), Friday said they all wholeheartedly support the Trump Administration’s decision to remove the gray wolf from the U.S. Endangered Species Act list.

Gray wolves are now thriving in the wild and no longer require the same previous federal safeguards they once had, the Upper Peninsula lawmakers said.

“This is a conservation success story at its finest,” Markkanen said. “The gray wolf has been listed as an endangered species for more than 45 years, and it has now surpassed all conservation goals for full recovery. I’d like to thank the Trump administration for listening to science with this decision and exercising sound management.”

McBroom agreed the revival of the gray wolf in the U.P. is a major success, and said it’s important to consider how to best manage the population moving forward based on science and data.

“With today’s announcement, the state’s Natural Resources Committee will be instrumental in how we manage the population of these animals, which can be destructive to the livestock belonging to U.P. farmers,” McBroom said. “Now that the gray wolf is no longer endangered, we must consider how we can best protect our important farming community.”

LaFave added there is a plan for this already.

“In Michigan, we authorized wolf hunting if there is a need to remove numbers,” LaFave said. “The NRC will evaluate and determine the number we can hunt for the long-term sustainability of wolves starting next season. I applaud President Trump and his administration for using the latest science and data in making the decision to remove the gray wolf from the endangered list. Wolves have killed people’s beloved pets, livestock and hunting dogs. Having the state of Michigan manage the population of wolves locally instead of unelected bureaucrats and judges in D.C. is in the best interest of the wolves, other wildlife, and Michiganders.”

McBroom added,  “We manage all species in Michigan to maximize their health and minimize any determinantal impact upon residents, their livelihoods, and our way of life.”

“This is not the first time that a Presidential Administration has delisted the gray wolf,” LaFave said. “Unfortunately, opposition groups have judge-shopped, reversed removal, and rejected the scientific consensus. We hope facts and data rule the day and this delisting remains in effect.”

Latest News

News

Student organizations at NMU host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Over 280 people showed up within the first 30 minutes of 'Trunk or Treat' on NMU's campus.

News

Upper Michigan reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds more than 3,500

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon County reports first death.

News

Trump Parade held on US-41 in Chassell Township

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Supporters rally together in their trucks and cars with three days until the Election Day

News

Western Upper Peninsula Health Department Reports First Ontonagon County Death Attributed to COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The elderly person was an inpatient at an Upper Peninsula hospital at the time of their death.

News

Body found behind Ojibwa Casino in Marquette

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The FBI is currently investigating the incident.

