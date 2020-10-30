Throttle Bar in Grill in Little Lake identified as potential public exposure site
MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited The Throttle Bar and Grill on Tuesday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their medical provider should they become symptomatic.
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has become aware through contact tracing effort that there has been a potential public exposure at The Throttle Bar and Grill in Little Lake.
MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited The Throttle Bar and Grill on Tuesday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their medical provider should they become symptomatic.
Testing information can be found on the Marquette County Health Department Health Department website.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.