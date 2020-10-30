Systems Control in Iron Mountain holding on-site interviews

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Systems Control, a rapidly growing energy engineering business in Iron Mountain, is holding open interviews for positions in production on Wednesday, November 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the press release, no previous experience is required and on the job training is provided. Systems control offers a set schedule, full benefits package, competitive pay, a clean and safe work environment, and paid time off.

Those who plan to attend an interview will be required to do the following before entering the facility:

complete a health questionanaire regarding health and recent travel

have a temperature check

wear a face covering at all times during the visit

maintain social distancing

Click here for more job fair details, including a parking map.

