Advertisement

Restaurant owners are uncomfortable with new epidemic orders

(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new revisions made to the emergency order issued by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services do not sit well with restaurant owners in Marquette County.

The changes that effect bars and restaurants directly include downsizing indoor events from 500 people to 50 people and parties no more than 6 people can sit at one table. Bars and restaurants are also required to take names and contact information of each customer to make contact tracing more effective.

Owner of Big Boy in Marquette, Steve Whelan, says he doesn’t think the customers will want to comply with the new rules.

“I think it’s a good thing for contact tracing, or that’s what they’re saying anyway, but I think we’re going to have feedback that we’re taking away their privacy,” Whelan said.

He also said he doesn’t know how he will tell families of seven or more that they can’t sit together.

In Gwinn, Towner’s Pastry and Chocolate will completely shut down their indoor dining. Owner, Katie Bonzer, said she doesn’t have enough staff to keep up.

“We are already spending so much on the gloves, the masks, the cleaning supplies," Bonzer said. "To pay somebody to also be taking names, numbers and times down, we just don’t have coverage for that.”

She will also shorten the days open during the week. The new hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Bonzer said she will miss her loyal clientele.

“We love our customers," Bonzer said. "We know most of them by name, so that’s really sad. I miss seeing our customers who are our usual Tuesday morning crew.”

More information on the epidemic order issued by MDHHS can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student organizations at NMU host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Over 280 people showed up within the first 30 minutes of 'Trunk or Treat' on NMU's campus.

News

Upper Michigan reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds more than 3,500

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon County reports first death.

News

Trump Parade held on US-41 in Chassell Township

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Supporters rally together in their trucks and cars with three days until the Election Day

News

Western Upper Peninsula Health Department Reports First Ontonagon County Death Attributed to COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The elderly person was an inpatient at an Upper Peninsula hospital at the time of their death.

News

Body found behind Ojibwa Casino in Marquette

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The FBI is currently investigating the incident.

Latest News

News

Vista Theater will begin debris removal in November

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The Vista Theater Advisory Board is planning on having all of the debris removed and all of the walls shored up in the theater by November 20.

News

“Trick or Trot” 5K race a head start to the Halloween festivities

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Queen City Running Company hosts its fifth annual charity race in the Halloween spirit, with social distancing measures in place.

News

Teal Lake Senior Living Community hosts safe yet spooky trick-or-treat event

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Guests trick-or-treated out in the open-spaced front deck facing Teal Lake; window visits still only permitted per COVID safety regulations.

News

City clerk offices gear up for absentee ballot counting

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
No one will be allowed to leave the counting room once counting begins.

News

Throttle Bar in Grill in Little Lake identified as potential public exposure site

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited The Throttle Bar and Grill on Tuesday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their medical provider should they become symptomatic.