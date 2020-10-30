Restaurant owners are uncomfortable with new epidemic orders

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new revisions made to the emergency order issued by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services do not sit well with restaurant owners in Marquette County.

The changes that effect bars and restaurants directly include downsizing indoor events from 500 people to 50 people and parties no more than 6 people can sit at one table. Bars and restaurants are also required to take names and contact information of each customer to make contact tracing more effective.

Owner of Big Boy in Marquette, Steve Whelan, says he doesn’t think the customers will want to comply with the new rules.

“I think it’s a good thing for contact tracing, or that’s what they’re saying anyway, but I think we’re going to have feedback that we’re taking away their privacy,” Whelan said.

He also said he doesn’t know how he will tell families of seven or more that they can’t sit together.

In Gwinn, Towner’s Pastry and Chocolate will completely shut down their indoor dining. Owner, Katie Bonzer, said she doesn’t have enough staff to keep up.

“We are already spending so much on the gloves, the masks, the cleaning supplies," Bonzer said. "To pay somebody to also be taking names, numbers and times down, we just don’t have coverage for that.”

She will also shorten the days open during the week. The new hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Bonzer said she will miss her loyal clientele.

“We love our customers," Bonzer said. "We know most of them by name, so that’s really sad. I miss seeing our customers who are our usual Tuesday morning crew.”

More information on the epidemic order issued by MDHHS can be found here.

