Ontonagon bank listed as possible COVID-19 exposure site

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has identified a potential COVID-19 exposure site in Ontonagon County.

The Citizens State Bank of Ontonagon, located at 501 E River Street in Ontonagon, is a potential exposure site for COVID-19, WUPDH says.

Dates of possible exposure run October 16 through October 28.

Potential exposure sites are only listed by the health department when contact tracing efforts were not able to find or notify all possible contacts. This does not mean the business listed is at fault and should not impact your patronage of that business.

The health department is advising people that exposure could have occurred at the site listed above or several days later with close contact to someone who visited the site. Depending on the length of exposure, you may be at higher risk for contacting COVID-19.

Symptoms will typically appear within two to 14 days of exposure.

The health department asks that if you have visited the site and have or develop symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, or a new loss of test or smell, that you call your healthcare provider and inform them of any potential exposure.

For general information, call the WUPHD at 906-482-7382, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency care, please call 911 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms or any potential exposure.

