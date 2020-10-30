Advertisement

Ontonagon bank listed as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Dates of possible exposure run October 16 through October 28.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has identified a potential COVID-19 exposure site in Ontonagon County.

The Citizens State Bank of Ontonagon, located at 501 E River Street in Ontonagon, is a potential exposure site for COVID-19, WUPDH says.

Dates of possible exposure run October 16 through October 28.

Potential exposure sites are only listed by the health department when contact tracing efforts were not able to find or notify all possible contacts. This does not mean the business listed is at fault and should not impact your patronage of that business.

The health department is advising people that exposure could have occurred at the site listed above or several days later with close contact to someone who visited the site. Depending on the length of exposure, you may be at higher risk for contacting COVID-19.

Symptoms will typically appear within two to 14 days of exposure.

The health department asks that if you have visited the site and have or develop symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, or a new loss of test or smell, that you call your healthcare provider and inform them of any potential exposure.

For general information, call the WUPHD at 906-482-7382, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency care, please call 911 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms or any potential exposure.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

News

Upper Michigan reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds more than 3,500

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon County reports first death.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

News

Restaurant owners are uncomfortable with new epidemic orders

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Owners say customers will not like giving out their personal information.

Latest News

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

Back to School & Beyond

Baraga Area Schools to begin virtual learning Monday until Nov. 16

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Classes will move online beginning Monday, Nov. 2

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan reports 205 new COVID-19 cases Friday, state adds more than 3,100

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Delta and Dickinson counties added the most cases, with 48 and 41 cases, respectively.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.