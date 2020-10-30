Advertisement

NFL Hall of Famer Herb Adderly dies

Played for Packers and Cowboys. College football at Michigan State
Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(WLUC)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley has died. His death was confirmed on Twitter by cousin Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers. No details were given. Adderley played on six NFL title teams over a 12-year career with Green Bay and Dallas. He was a star running back at Michigan State, but Packers coach Vince Lombardi switched him to defense. He played in four of the first six Super Bowls. He won five titles with Green Bay and one with Dallas. Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of four players in pro football history to play on six championship teams. Tom Brady is the other. After his retirement, Adderley was a crusader for the rights of former players. Herb Adderley was 81 years old.

