Michigan Tech students team up with Quincy Mine for annual Halloween event

Visual and Performing Arts students produced effects and constructed scenery for the drive-through tour.
Skeleton props for the Haunted Mine Tour.
Skeleton props for the Haunted Mine Tour.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Michigan Technological University are teaming up with Hancock’s Quincy Mine for the annual Haunted Mine Tour.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s tour will be a drive-through experience above the mine.

Students in the university’s Visual and Performing Arts program have produced effects and constructed scenery for the tour.

Visual and Performing Arts technical director Kent Cyr says although it’s been a challenge this year, the hands-on experience is a great way for students to practice their skills in the community.

“We view it as just a fantastic opportunity for our students to be able to come out and work in a really crazy venue,” Cyr said. “Primarily we stick to theater, but this gives us a really good local venue that we can do something different.”

The students have been putting the tour together for the last six weeks.

Tours will run from 7 to 10 p.m. October 30 - 31.

