Michigan National Guard resumes COVID-19 testing, including locations in Luce, Mackinac, Alger counties next week

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard will resume its community based COVID-19 testing mission, conducted in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department.

COVID-19 testing will be offered next week in the communities of Coopersville, Grand Haven, Harrisville, Munising, Newberry and St. Ignace. Testing locations include:

Munising: Monday, Nov. 2, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Alger County Road Commission, E9264 M-28, Munising, Mich., 49862

Grand Haven: Monday, Nov. 2, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., NOCH Testing Site/Old Panera Building, 1091 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven, Mich., 49417

Harrisville: Thursday, Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., District Health Department, 311 N. Lake Street, Harrisville, Mich., 48740

Coopersville: Thursday, Nov. 5, 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Coopersville/Polkton Fire Department, 30 Conran Drive, Coopersville, Mich., 49404

St. Ignace: Friday, Nov. 6, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Little Bear East Arena, 275 Marquette Street, St. Ignace, Mich., 49781

Newberry: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Luce County Road Commission, 12920 Co. Rd. 457, Newberry, Mich., 49868

Two weeks ago, all Michigan National Guard COVID-19 testing events were suspended temporarily out of an abundance of caution due to the identification of positive coronavirus cases among some team members. This was the first identification of COVID-19 on the Michigan National Guard’s testing teams, which have performed more than 204,000 COVID-19 tests since their mission began in May.

The Michigan National Guard immediately implemented self-isolation and quarantine protocols for the testing teams. All team members have since been cleared by public health officials in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidance and have tested negative for the virus.

“Soldiers and Airmen from the Michigan National Guard are continuing to do their utmost to protect our communities, our mission, and each other during this pandemic. Together, they have responded to more than 600 requests for assistance from state and local partner agencies, conducting more than 204,000 COVID-19 tests, supporting more than 290 long term care facilities and distributing nearly 14 million pounds of food at local food banks,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “With the pandemic far from over, it is critical that we resist the temptation to fall into complacency: widespread COVID-19 testing remains one of the best methods for assessing the risk of COVID-19 as we approach the holiday season.”

The Michigan National Guard has supported testing initiatives in all but three counties throughout the state during the last six months.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.