Marquette bars anticipate smaller crowds this Halloween

The holiday weekend is usually a busy one for bars, but that might not be the case for 2020.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is usually a major weekend for bars, but with COVID-19, establishments like Kildare Irish American Pub are anticipating fewer customers than last year.

“We are prepared for if it’s busy, but we’re not necessarily expecting what you’d normally see on a Halloween Saturday,” said bar manager Rachel Urbiha.

Urbiha says since day one of the pandemic, the pub has had strict safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The same is true of Dig’s Gastropub. Co-owner Patrick Digneit says Dig’s is putting on special deals for the holiday. However, with bars being restricted to seating-only service, the usual DJ and dancing won’t be part of the celebration.

“We’ll still have a great time and we’re going to bring as much fun in a safe manner as we can, but I don’t think it’s going to be what it’s been,” Digneit said.

Both establishments say the goal is to help everyone have a happy Halloween, while keeping staff and customers safe.

“Everybody knows someone who is going to be high risk, so it’s very important for everybody,” said Urbiha. “But it’s also important that our industry is able to keep going, and the only way we’re going to be able to do that is if everybody makes it out of this on the other side.”

“You just kind of have to wake up every day and go, ‘I’m going to make the best of this situation and put my best foot forward,’” said Digneit. “That’s what we’ve been doing, and we’re going to enjoy the holiday season in a safe, masked manner.”

