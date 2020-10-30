Ironwood man arrested on felony firearms, breaking and entering charges

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ironwood man has been arrested and charged after a firearms investigation in Ironwood.

According to the Ironwood Department of Public Safety (IPSD), on Oct. 22, Lt. Adam Clemens received a tip that 19-year-old Haze Reese, of Ironwood, had a firearm and recently discharged it in his home.

An investigation by Sgt. Matt Sterbenz was able to confirm that report, and he was able to recover a 9mm pistol that was believed to be in Reese’s possession. That pistol had been stolen from a vehicle in Wakefield, public safety said.

On Oct. 26, IPS executed a search warrant at Reese’s residence on E. Oak Street in Ironwood, where additional evidence was gathered supporting the Oct. 22 report.

Gogebic County Prosecutor Nicholas Jacobs authorized the following charges against Reese:

Discharging a firearm in or at a building, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison

Receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison

Possession of ammunition by a felon, a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison

Possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison

Possession of a firearm with committing a felony, a felony punishable by up to 2 years in prison

Following the charges issued by the prosecutor, Lt. Clemens, and Sgt. Sterbenz attempted to arrest Reese on Oct. 27, but he fled from the officers. A foot chase began, and the officers were later able to arrest Reese inside a storage building.

Because of the chase, additional charges were added:

Breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a felony, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison

Resisting and obstructing an officer, a felony punishable by up to 2 years in prison

Reese was arraigned on his charges in the 98th District Court in Gogebic County, and his bond was set at $75,000. He is lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.

The Ironwood Public Safety Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, Iron County (Wisconsin) Sheriff’s Office, and the Hurly City Police Department (Wisconsin).

