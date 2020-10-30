Iron Mountain VA Medical Center opens $12M addition

IRONMOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain dedicated the newest addition to its facility October 28 with a ribbon cutting ceremony on their main campus.

The $12.1 million project added 12,300 square feet to the facility, renovated nearly 4,000 square feet of the existing Community Living Center, and provided 11 more single-occupancy rooms for residents.

The build also provides a more homelike environment with more space for dining and recreation, as well as a barber shop and living room area.

“(The addition) will give eleven veteran residents a new, single room in which to live while receiving care,” said Rebecca Strini, associate medical center director. “There are also four spacious and accommodating hospice rooms with walk-out garden views.”

The architect and engineer of record is Berners-Schober Associates of Green Bay, Wis., and the general contractor for the build is Direct Steel, LCC of Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center recently opened a new addition to their Community Living Center (CLC). Cutting the ribbon to open the new space is Daniella Denboer, CLC nurse manager; looking on are, from left to right: Dale LaPalm, past Commander of the local Military Order of the Purple Heart chapter; Paul Seim, Associate Chief, Inpatient Nursing and Patient Care Services; and Mike Seda, Engineering Technician. (Iron Mountain VA Medical Center)

