Iron Mountain VA Medical Center opens $12M addition
The project added 12,300 square feet to the facility, renovated nearly 4,000 square feet of the existing Community Living Center, and provided 11 more single-occupancy rooms for residents.
IRONMOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain dedicated the newest addition to its facility October 28 with a ribbon cutting ceremony on their main campus.
The build also provides a more homelike environment with more space for dining and recreation, as well as a barber shop and living room area.
“(The addition) will give eleven veteran residents a new, single room in which to live while receiving care,” said Rebecca Strini, associate medical center director. “There are also four spacious and accommodating hospice rooms with walk-out garden views.”
The architect and engineer of record is Berners-Schober Associates of Green Bay, Wis., and the general contractor for the build is Direct Steel, LCC of Crystal Lake, Illinois.
