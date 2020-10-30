Iron Mountain, Kingsford overnight winter parking bans begin Sunday

IRON MOUNTAIN, KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Iron Mountain and Kingsford won’t be allowed to park overnight on the city streets beginning Sunday night.

The overnight winter parking ban in both cities goes into effect Nov. 1, and continues through March 31, 2021.

The ban prohibits parking vehicles on city streets, alleys, and city-owned parking lots between 2:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. each night.

Both Iron Mountain Police & Fire Department Director, Ed Mattson, and Kingsford Public Safety Department, Brian Metras, say they won’t begin enforcing the overnight parking ban until the first snowfall that requires the plows and salting trucks to come out.

Residents of both cities should keep up with the latest weather forecast and remove vehicles from the above locations when snow is forecast, as enforcement will begin without further notice from both cities.

After that first snowfall that requires the plows to be out, citations will be written for all vehicles parked on city streets, alleys, and city-owned parking lots, regardless of the weather.

Anyone with questions may contact the Iron Mountain Police & Fire Department or Kingsford Public Safety Department.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.