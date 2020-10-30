Advertisement

Houghton High School temporarily goes virtual due to lack of substitute teachers

Face-to-face instruction is scheduled to resume Monday, November 2.
Houghton High School.
Houghton High School.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton-Portage Township students have spent the majority of the academic year in the classroom. This week however, a shortage of substitute teachers caused the high school to go virtual from Wednesday to Friday.

“Often this is difficult in our area,” Superintendent Doreen Kramer explained. “We have thirteen school districts and we’re all drawing off of the same pool of substitute teachers. But especially this year, there seems to be a little bit more of a shortage.”

Kramer says while several teachers are out due to causes other than COVID-19, she thinks the virus may be preventing substitutes from coming into the building.

“Given our situation with COVID and having people stay home if they’re feeling any sort of symptoms, even if it’s the flu, we want people to do that,” Kramer said. “We want our students and our staff to make sure that they’re healthy when they come to school.”

According to Kramer, because of the pandemic, students are accustomed to virtual learning, allowing the school to more easily adapt to the situation.

“I do think it is a little bit smoother because we have used remote learning in the past,” said Kramer. “We were really hoping that we were going to be able to get through the school year without having to use remote, but it seems like it’s going to have to be an option for us throughout the school year.”

The high school plans resume in-person instruction on Monday. Going forward, Kramer says the situation will have to be monitored week to week.

“We hope it doesn’t happen again, but given the shortage of subs in our area, it could happen again,” Kramer said.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student organizations at NMU host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Over 280 people showed up within the first 30 minutes of 'Trunk or Treat' on NMU's campus.

News

Upper Michigan reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds more than 3,500

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon County reports first death.

News

Trump Parade held on US-41 in Chassell Township

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Supporters rally together in their trucks and cars with three days until the Election Day

News

Western Upper Peninsula Health Department Reports First Ontonagon County Death Attributed to COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The elderly person was an inpatient at an Upper Peninsula hospital at the time of their death.

News

Body found behind Ojibwa Casino in Marquette

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The FBI is currently investigating the incident.

Latest News

News

Vista Theater will begin debris removal in November

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The Vista Theater Advisory Board is planning on having all of the debris removed and all of the walls shored up in the theater by November 20.

News

“Trick or Trot” 5K race a head start to the Halloween festivities

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Queen City Running Company hosts its fifth annual charity race in the Halloween spirit, with social distancing measures in place.

News

Teal Lake Senior Living Community hosts safe yet spooky trick-or-treat event

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Guests trick-or-treated out in the open-spaced front deck facing Teal Lake; window visits still only permitted per COVID safety regulations.

News

City clerk offices gear up for absentee ballot counting

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
No one will be allowed to leave the counting room once counting begins.

News

Restaurant owners are uncomfortable with new epidemic orders

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Owners say customers will not like giving out their personal information.

News

Throttle Bar in Grill in Little Lake identified as potential public exposure site

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited The Throttle Bar and Grill on Tuesday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their medical provider should they become symptomatic.