Escanaba community trick or treat party

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba is preparing for Halloween. On Saturday from five until seven in the evening, the Escanaba Civic Center will be hosting a trick or treat party.

Volunteers will be handing out sodas, water, chips, hotdogs and candy. You’re asked to wear a mask and social distance. Everything handed out is already prepackaged and ready to go.

“We’re hoping that we have a good turnout. It’s just something for the kids to do and get something in their bellies besides chocolate all day,” said Kim Peterson, Recreation Director for the City of Escanaba.

This is made possible by Community Foundation and Binks Bottling in Escanaba.

