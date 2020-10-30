Dickinson County schools to return to in-person education Monday

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -Classrooms in Breitung Township, Iron Mountain, North Dickinson, and Norway-Vulcan will not be empty on Monday.

Daren Deyaert, the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department director, said the department previously recommended virtual learning through October 30th.

“We looked at the data throughout that two-week period, that they were in virtual. We decided that the numbers have come down to a point, where we have rescinded that recommendation and now it’s up to the schools if they want to go back or not,” he said.

According to the four superintendents, the schools will be back to in-person education on Monday.

Craig Allen the superintendent for Breitung Township schools says he is looking forward to having kids back in the classroom.

“They need to be here, they need to be engaged,” said Allen.

Each district does have a virtual option if students wish to continue online. But, Allen says Breitung Township Schools expects most students and all staff to be back.

“The numbers have reduced greatly. So we are anticipating coming in and being very vigilant,” he added.

This also means sports are back, beginning tomorrow October 31st. Deyeart says he want to make sure the schools keep with their safety plans.

“Keep up with the kids, keep their masks up, and keep it out of the schools the best we can,” he said.

As for the COVID-19 numbers in Dickinson County, Deyeart says the are beginning to level.

“Our positivity rate over the last 2 weeks has dropped almost in half-which is a good sign,” he added.

He says the DIDHD will update if any recommendations change.

