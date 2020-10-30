Dickinson County Democratic Party hold ‘Victory Walk’

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Democratic Party held a ‘Victory Walk’ on Friday afternoon, through downtown Iron Mountain. This event was to show support for the Democratic candidates in this year’s election and encourage people to vote.

The walk was peaceful. With no chanting. People held signs and waved a car passing by. There was even a democratic candidate at the event.

“I wanted to come and support this. This is so important. From young to old, we need everyone to exercise this right, to have their voice heard,” said Dana Ferguson, a candidate for the United States representatives.

TV6 reached out to the Dickinson County Republican Committee, they have no comment at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.