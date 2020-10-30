Advertisement

DEA and partners collect a record amount of medications during National Prescription Take Back Day

DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day brought in nearly a million pounds of unused, expired, and unwanted medications across the country, the largest amount ever collected in the program’s ten years.
DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day brought in nearly a million pounds of unused, expired, and unwanted medications across the country, the largest amount ever collected in the program’s ten years.
DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day brought in nearly a million pounds of unused, expired, and unwanted medications across the country, the largest amount ever collected in the program’s ten years.(WCJB)
By Alex Clark
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day brought in nearly a million pounds of unused, expired, and unwanted medications across the country, the largest amount ever collected in the program’s ten years.

Americans once again showed their dedication to remove prescription pills from their homes to prevent addiction before it starts. DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 13.7 million pounds of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.

On Oct. 24, the public turned in 985,392 pounds – almost 493 tons – of medication to DEA and 4,153 of its community partners at 4,587 collection sites nationwide, including 33 Bureau of Indian Affairs sites.

“This year’s event, with a record-setting 493-ton collection, is a sure sign that DEA’s Take Back Day events continue to provide a vital public service that keeps loved ones safe—an opportunity to rid homes of potentially dangerous unused, expired, and unwanted medications,” said DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea. “Every day is Take Back Day and we encourage the public to continue to address this urgent safety and public health issue by using the thousands of existing drop-off locations throughout the year.”

“Statistics show more people start down the path of drug addiction through the misuse of prescription opioids than any other substance,” said Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin. “Thanks to the work of our many community partners throughout Michigan and Ohio, we have been able to get more than 80,000 pounds of drugs out of home medicine cabinets — eliminating their potential for misuse and accidental poisoning.”

In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, safe and secure drug disposal continues to be available at any of the 11,000 DEA authorized collectors throughout the year. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student organizations at NMU host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Over 280 people showed up within the first 30 minutes of 'Trunk or Treat' on NMU's campus.

News

Upper Michigan reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds more than 3,500

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon County reports first death.

News

Trump Parade held on US-41 in Chassell Township

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Supporters rally together in their trucks and cars with three days until the Election Day

News

Western Upper Peninsula Health Department Reports First Ontonagon County Death Attributed to COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The elderly person was an inpatient at an Upper Peninsula hospital at the time of their death.

News

Body found behind Ojibwa Casino in Marquette

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The FBI is currently investigating the incident.

Latest News

News

Vista Theater will begin debris removal in November

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The Vista Theater Advisory Board is planning on having all of the debris removed and all of the walls shored up in the theater by November 20.

News

“Trick or Trot” 5K race a head start to the Halloween festivities

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Queen City Running Company hosts its fifth annual charity race in the Halloween spirit, with social distancing measures in place.

News

Teal Lake Senior Living Community hosts safe yet spooky trick-or-treat event

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Guests trick-or-treated out in the open-spaced front deck facing Teal Lake; window visits still only permitted per COVID safety regulations.

News

City clerk offices gear up for absentee ballot counting

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
No one will be allowed to leave the counting room once counting begins.

News

Restaurant owners are uncomfortable with new epidemic orders

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Owners say customers will not like giving out their personal information.

News

Throttle Bar in Grill in Little Lake identified as potential public exposure site

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited The Throttle Bar and Grill on Tuesday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their medical provider should they become symptomatic.