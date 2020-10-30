COVID-19 testing options at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital knows testing is important in the fight against COVID-19.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has recently expanded testing capacities so any individual in our community can be tested regardless of symptoms or exposures.

It’s important to know that individuals who meet the criteria for Priority Testing should contact the Triage Nurse to schedule a same day appointment Monday through Friday. The triage nurse can be reached by calling 906-341-3200 EXT 1837.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital COVID-19 testing options infographic. (Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital)

Community Drive-Through testing is encouraged for community members who:

Do not have symptoms

Have had low risk exposures

Have an employer requesting a test for mild symptoms or exposures

Need to Travel and require documentation of a negative test

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital Community Testing Sites for Nov. 2020. (Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital)

UPCOMING COMMUNITY TEST DATES

Tuesday, November 3 – 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 5 – 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 8 – 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

TEST DETAILS

No Appointment Required

All Testing is performed on Southtown Drive Off US-2 (map image below)

Self Collection Kits Available

Testing for all ages

All insurances accepted

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital Southtown Drive off US-2 map. (Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital)

