COVID-19 testing options at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has recently expanded testing capacities so any individual in our community can be tested regardless of symptoms or exposures.
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital knows testing is important in the fight against COVID-19.
It’s important to know that individuals who meet the criteria for Priority Testing should contact the Triage Nurse to schedule a same day appointment Monday through Friday. The triage nurse can be reached by calling 906-341-3200 EXT 1837.
If you meet the criteria for priority testing, please contact our Triage Nurse at 906-341-3200 EXT 1837. All appointments are scheduled and results are returned within 24 hours.
Community Drive-Through testing is encouraged for community members who:
- Do not have symptoms
- Have had low risk exposures
- Have an employer requesting a test for mild symptoms or exposures
- Need to Travel and require documentation of a negative test
UPCOMING COMMUNITY TEST DATES
- Tuesday, November 3 – 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thursday, November 5 – 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 8 – 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
TEST DETAILS
- No Appointment Required
- All Testing is performed on Southtown Drive Off US-2 (map image below)
- Self Collection Kits Available
- Testing for all ages
- All insurances accepted
