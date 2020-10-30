Calumet Scare-venger hunt today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is only a full moon away, and today will certainly see its fair share of costumes and candy, even if Trick or Treating might not be the go-to event this year — and Main Street Calumet has a pretty good response to that.

The non-profit has organized a Halloween-theme Scavenger Hunt — a Scare-venger Hunt, to use the technical terminology — as a safe and hopefully fun alternative for those who might not be trick or treating this year.

The premise is simple — anyone interested in participating can pick up a Scare-venger Hunt bingo card from any number of the Calumet businesses taking part in the event. You’ll take your card and explore the downtown area, trying to find various landmarks or Halloween items that have been placed by both Main Street Calumet and the local businesses. Once you get a bingo, you’ll be able to head over to a tent by the Calumet Theater, where a Main Street Calumet volunteer will collect your card and give you your well-earned prize — a goodie bag, or maybe two, of candy.

Leah Polznier, the Executive Director of Main Street Calumet, has been hard at work for a while on this project, and she was enthusiastic regarding the initiative behind it, saying, “Please come, dress up, look at everyone’s costumes, walk around.... and just have a good time.”

It may not be the same as trick or treating, but the Scare-venger hunt is sure to be at least a fun and different way to capture the Halloween Spirit while still making out with a decent bit of candy.

You can find a link to the Scare-venger Hunt Facebook page, with information on where to pick up and drop off cards, here.

