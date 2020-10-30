Baraga Area Schools to begin virtual learning Monday until Nov. 16

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga Area Schools are moving to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

According to Superintendent Richard Sarau, classes will move online beginning Monday, Nov. 2. In-person classes are set to resume Monday, Nov. 16.

He said a recent spike in community coronavirus cases, as well as positive cases in staff members, and close contacts with staff and students prompted the decision.

“We feel that this is the best for our students, staff and the community in order to keep everyone safe,” Sarau said. "This will give the health department time to do a more thorough investigation of contact tracing. It will also allow us time to do a deep clean of the building.

All students were prepared by their teachers, Sarau said, and each have access to computers or other devices to complete coursework.

Any parents or community members with questions can call the main office at 906-353-6661.

The superintendent said the school’s Facebook page and website will be updated with any changes as well.

“Thank you to everyone for your help and understanding with keeping our students, staff and community safe,” Sarau said.

