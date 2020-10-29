When our next front brings rain/snow this weekend
Snow mixed with drizzle and freezing drizzle continues along the northerly wind belts during the morning. Highs pressure moves in during the day through tomorrow keeping conditions cool and dry to end the week. Our next, front comes this weekend. Saturday will be a warm and breezy one with clouds increasing. Then, rain moves in during the evening ahead of a cold front. By Sunday morning it will all widespread snow and continues through the afternoon. Initial snowfall projections have 1-3″ with 3″+ in the higher elevations along the north and northwesterly wind belts.
Next week will bring a stretch of drier, sunny, and warmer weather as our upper-level wind flow pattern shifts.
Today: Morning mixed precip. Otherwise, mostly cloudy
Highs: Low to mid-30s
Friday: Partly cloudy, dry, and cool
Highs: Low 30s north, mid-30s south
Saturday: Morning sunshine with increasing clouds during the day and breezy southerly winds
Highs: Mid to upper 40s!
Sunday: Windy with moderate to heavy snow and colder
Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Monday: Lingering light snow. Otherwise mostly cloudy
Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Wednesday: Even warmer, sunny, and dry
Highs: Mainly 50s
