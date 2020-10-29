When our next front brings rain/snow this weekend

Snow mixed with drizzle and freezing drizzle continues along the northerly wind belts during the morning. Highs pressure moves in during the day through tomorrow keeping conditions cool and dry to end the week. Our next, front comes this weekend. Saturday will be a warm and breezy one with clouds increasing. Then, rain moves in during the evening ahead of a cold front. By Sunday morning it will all widespread snow and continues through the afternoon. Initial snowfall projections have 1-3″ with 3″+ in the higher elevations along the north and northwesterly wind belts.

Next week will bring a stretch of drier, sunny, and warmer weather as our upper-level wind flow pattern shifts.

Today: Morning mixed precip. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Partly cloudy, dry, and cool

Highs: Low 30s north, mid-30s south

Saturday: Morning sunshine with increasing clouds during the day and breezy southerly winds

Highs: Mid to upper 40s!

Sunday: Windy with moderate to heavy snow and colder

Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Lingering light snow. Otherwise mostly cloudy

Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Even warmer, sunny, and dry

Highs: Mainly 50s

