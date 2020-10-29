MSP issues Endangered Missing Advisory for woman who abandoned her vehicle in Mackinac County

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) for a woman who abandoned her car in Mackinac County.

MSP says 31-year-old Channelle Leigh Dennard is 5′4″ tall, and weighs 199 pounds. Dennard is an African American woman with black hair and brown eyes, as pictured above. She was last seen wearing knee-high dark boots, with blue jeans, her glasses and a denim jacket.

Troopers says Dennard’s vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with Michigan license plate AJP112 was found abandoned on US-2 near Association Road in Mackinac County.

The MSP says Dennard had made statements that she was in fear of harming herself or others.

If you have any information on where Dennard may be, please call the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post at 906-643-7582 or dial 911.

TV6 will update this story as more information become available.

