Advertisement

MSP issues Endangered Missing Advisory for woman who abandoned her vehicle in Mackinac County

MSP says 31-year-old Channelle Leigh Dennard’s vehicle was abandoned on US-2 in Mackinac County.
MSP says 31-year-old Channelle Leigh Dennard (pictured) abandoned her vehicle on US-2 in Mackinac County.
MSP says 31-year-old Channelle Leigh Dennard (pictured) abandoned her vehicle on US-2 in Mackinac County.(Michigan State Police)
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) for a woman who abandoned her car in Mackinac County.

MSP says 31-year-old Channelle Leigh Dennard is 5′4″ tall, and weighs 199 pounds. Dennard is an African American woman with black hair and brown eyes, as pictured above. She was last seen wearing knee-high dark boots, with blue jeans, her glasses and a denim jacket.

Troopers says Dennard’s vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with Michigan license plate AJP112 was found abandoned on US-2 near Association Road in Mackinac County.

The MSP says Dennard had made statements that she was in fear of harming herself or others.

If you have any information on where Dennard may be, please call the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post at 906-643-7582 or dial 911.

TV6 will update this story as more information become available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.P. Children’s Museum Fundraiser this Thursday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Jim Edwards, an educational coordinator for the U.P. Children's Museum, about an upcoming fundraiser with Getz's Clothiers, as well as a look at some of the Museum's programs and exhibits.

News

U.P. Children's Museum Fundraiser

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A discussion with Jim Edwards, an educational coordinator for the U.P. Children's Museum, about an upcoming fundraiser with Getz's Clothiers, as well as a look at some of the Museum's programs and exhibits.

News

LMAS Announces Free Flu Shots and COVID-19 National Guard Testing Sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
List of time and Locations LMAS is offering Free Flu Shots and Covid-19 testing.

News

Power Outages in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
Sunday's winds knocked out power to thousands in Upper Michigan.

News

2 grades at Gilbert Elementary move to remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
All second and third grade students will be online starting Monday due to a COVID-19 case and close contacts.

Latest News

News

Residents at Menominee Health Services received a special visit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
With visitation cancelled, many residences at Menominee Health Services have not been able to see their families.

News

Munising church celebrates the dead for All Saints Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
All Saints Day, on November 1, is a day where members of the church celebrate all lives lost that year.

News

Velodrome Coffee Company: The one-stop-café for java and bike service

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The dream of a combined café and bike shop now a reality for Velodrome Coffee Company in Marquette.

News

Entertainment center in Marquette listed as potential exposure site

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Superior Entertainment Center in Marquette has been identified as a possible exposure site.

News

Student organizations at NMU host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Over 280 people showed up within the first 30 minutes of 'Trunk or Treat' on NMU's campus.

News

Upper Michigan reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds more than 3,500

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ontonagon County reports first death.