Haunted Mine Tour at Quincy Mine

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Quincy Mine is once again hosting its famous Haunted Mine Tour, and though this year’s look may be different, the scares will certainly still pack a punch.

Normally, the Haunted Mine Tour involves a descent into the mine itself, with a sort of faux-guided tour through different areas and rooms, each with their own unique scares and frights and bumps in the night.

Unfortunately and unsurprisingly, like many things this year, the Tour will not operate as it has in the past, due to COVID-19 safety regulations. Instead of going into the mine, visitors will remain in their cars and proceed through a carefully-constructed circuit touring the old ruins of the mine. Along the way, they’ll encounter numerous new ways the Quincy Mine staff, and its dedicated workforce of MTU students, have designed to keep the scares fresh, despite the unorthodox nature of the Tour this year.

The Haunted Mine is free, with optional donations, and it will run Thursday through Saturday, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day.

The student designers are by no means a marriage of convenience, but one of deliberate choice. Michigan Tech students from the Visual and Performing Arts department and other areas of the college assemble costumes, rig lights, and design the sets as part of a class credit. Some of these students may one day go on to be Imagineers for Disney, or set designers for Hollywood or television productions. Tom Wright, the Head Guide for the mine, had nothing but praise for them, saying, "I make the mistake of calling them ‘kids’ — they’re not kids, they’re designers, technicians.... What they do here every year is amazing.”

