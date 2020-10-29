Advertisement

3 dead in knife attack in French church; terrorism suspected

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — An attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church Thursday in the Mediterranean city of Nice, authorities said. It was the third attack in two months in France.

The assailant was wounded by police and hospitalized after the killings at the Notre Dame Church, less than a kilometer (half-mile) from the site in 2016 where another attacker plowed a truck into a Bastille Day crowd, killing dozens.

Thursday’s attacker was believed to be acting alone and police are not searching for other assailants, said two police officials, who were not authorized to be publicly named.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the killings, which marked the third attack since the opening in September of a terrorism trial in the January 2015 killings at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket.

“He cried ‘Allah Akbar!’ over and over, even after he was injured,” said Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, who told BFM television that three people had died, two inside the church and a third who fled but was mortally wounded. “The meaning of his gesture left no doubt.”

In Nice, images on French media showed the neighborhood locked down and surrounded by police and emergency vehicles. Sounds of explosions could be heard as sappers exploded suspicious objects.

The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on France’s new virus restrictions and held a moment of silence Thursday for the victims. The prime minister rushed from the hall to a crisis center overseeing the aftermath of the Nice attack. French President Emmanuel Macron was headed to Nice later in the day.

Less than two weeks ago, an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammed for a class on free speech. Those caricatures were published by Charlie Hebdo and cited by the men who gunned down the newspaper’s editorial meeting in 2015.

In September, a man who had sought asylum in France attacked bystanders outside Charlie Hebdo’s former offices with a butcher knife.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Zeta rips across US

Updated: moments ago
|
Zeta leaves more than a million without power and at least

National Politics

Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in Florida

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

National

Police in the French city of Nice are responding to a 'terror attack' in the Notre Dame basilica

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Police in the French city of Nice are responding to a 'terror attack' in the Notre Dame basilica.

National Politics

Pompeo, in Indonesia, renews China attacks as US vote looms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China is a central theme in President Donald Trump's campaign to win a second term.

Latest News

National Politics

Millions of mail ballots not yet returned in key states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Combined with early, in-person voting, at least 71.5 million votes have already been cast, more than the total number of advance votes four years ago.

National Politics

Trump and Biden set sights on battleground states as Election Day closes in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden set sights on battleground states as Election Day closes in.

National

Zeta barrels northeast after battering storm-weary coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Zeta had top sustained winds of 110 mph as a Category 2 hurricane at landfall and is the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

National

Typhoon, landslides leave 35 dead, 59 missing in Vietnam

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Molave was the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years.

National

Vietnamese officials say it’s the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Vietnamese officials say it’s the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years.

National

At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.