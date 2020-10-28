Advertisement

When rain/snow moves in today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our next front will sweep across the Upper Peninsula this evening. Ahead of it, we will have milder temperatures with highs in the 40s. Plus, rain/snow mix moves in across the west end early in the afternoon. Then, rain spreads east throughout the rest of the day into the evening. Once, the front clears the area light lake effect snow showers will develop overnight along northerly wind belts. Halloween looks warmer and breezy. A front will bring rain for Halloween night and then widespread snow on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we will have a stretch from Tuesday through Thursday where temperatures will be slightly above normal. This will help with snowmelt.

Today: Cloudy with afternoon light rain

  • Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers across the west and north

  • Highs: Low 30s west, mid-30s elsewhere

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool

  • Highs: Mid 30s for most

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer

  • Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday Evening: Cloudy with rain moving in during the evening and becoming widespread. Then, transitioning to wet snow

  • Lows: Upper 20s to around 30°

Sunday: Widespread snow

  • Highs: Mainly30s

Monday: Cloudy with light snow showers early

  • Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, drier, and warmer

  • Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Brief Warmup Expected Wednesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Plan on a Brief Warmup Wednesday

Forecast

Sunshine returns before midweek precip

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A beautiful day before more rain and snow.

Forecast

The Cold Continues Tuesday, but Look for a Warmup Mid-week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Cold Continues Tuesday, Look for a Warmup Wednesday

Forecast

Lake effect snow continues before a drier stretch

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Snow showers continue across northwest belts.

Latest News

Forecast

Lake effect snow mainly along NW wind belts Monday with gradual clearing in the afternoon

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Partial clearing in the U.P. Monday with the chance of lake effect snow mainly over the northwest wind belt locations.

Forecast

Lake effect snow enters the north wind belts Sunday, reaching southern counties by the afternoon

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:09 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
A persistent north-to-south wind looks to produce snow chances throughout the U.P. Sunday.

Forecast

More October Cold for the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Cold October Weather Will Continue

Forecast

A colder & snowy weekend ahead

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
More snow is on the way through the weekend.

Forecast

Lingering Rain and Snow Expected Off Lake Superior Friday

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Blustery and Cold Friday with Some Rain and Snow Off Lake Superior

Forecast

A wintry mix comes today

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A wintry mix moves in this afternoon.