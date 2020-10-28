When rain/snow moves in today

Our next front will sweep across the Upper Peninsula this evening. Ahead of it, we will have milder temperatures with highs in the 40s. Plus, rain/snow mix moves in across the west end early in the afternoon. Then, rain spreads east throughout the rest of the day into the evening. Once, the front clears the area light lake effect snow showers will develop overnight along northerly wind belts. Halloween looks warmer and breezy. A front will bring rain for Halloween night and then widespread snow on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we will have a stretch from Tuesday through Thursday where temperatures will be slightly above normal. This will help with snowmelt.

Today: Cloudy with afternoon light rain

Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers across the west and north

Highs: Low 30s west, mid-30s elsewhere

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool

Highs: Mid 30s for most

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer

Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday Evening: Cloudy with rain moving in during the evening and becoming widespread. Then, transitioning to wet snow

Lows: Upper 20s to around 30°

Sunday: Widespread snow

Highs: Mainly30s

Monday: Cloudy with light snow showers early

Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, drier, and warmer

Highs: Mid to upper 40s

