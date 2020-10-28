WCHA announces 2020-2021 schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Men’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association has finalized an 18-game league schedule for the abbreviated 2020-21 men’s ice hockey season. Each WCHA team will play a single series against the other nine league schools with all but three of the contests slated to be played in January and February 2021. Additionally, league teams will play a total of 38 non-league games beginning Nov. 20. Due to limited opportunities for contests against non-league opponents this season, 30 of those contests will pit WCHA teams against each other in games that will not count in the league standings.

Return to Competition Protocols In addition to state and local health and safety guidelines in force at each WCHA campus, the 2020-21 schedule will play out under the WCHA’s Return to Competition protocols. Those protocols will include COVID-19 testing for studentathletes, coaches, staff and game officials as well as social-distancing requirements at all WCHA arenas.

Non-League Contests While every WCHA team will face at least one other league opponent in non-league competition, Alabama Huntsville and Bowling Green are the only WCHA teams scheduled to face teams from outside the league. The Chargers will visit Robert Morris on Nov. 20-21, the opening weekend of the regular season, while Bowling Green will travel to Robert Morris on Nov. 24 before a home-and-home series with Mercyhurst, Nov. 27 (away) and Nov. 29 (home). BGSU will visit Quinnipiac Dec. 18-19 and host Robert Morris on Dec. 29 to conclude the non-league season for the WCHA. The Falcons are also slated to play a road exhibition game against the U.S. National Team Development Program on Nov. 7.

League Schedule The chase for the MacNaughton Cup will begin on Dec. 2 when Northern Michigan visits Lake Superior State for a single league game. Minnesota State will visit Alaska Anchorage Dec. 18-19 for the only other WCHA league games currently scheduled to be played prior to the end of the calendar year. League play will begin in earnest the weekend of Jan. 1-2 with five league series – Alabama Huntsville at Michigan Tech, Alaska Anchorage at Bemidji State, Alaska at Lake Superior State, Bowling Green at Ferris State and Minnesota State at Northern Michigan. The regular season will conclude Feb. 24-27 with each school playing a home-and-home series with its designated travel partner- Alabama Huntsville vs. Bowling Green, Alaska vs. Alaska Anchorage, Bemidji State vs. Minnesota State Ferris State vs. Lake Superior State and Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan. The weekend of March 5-6 has been designated as a bye weekend for all 10 schools and will be used as a make-up game weekend should any league series or single games be postponed.

The league series breakdown for each team will be four home, four road and one home-and-home for a total of nine home and nine road contests. All game dates are subject to change. 2021 WCHA Postseason Tournament The format for the 2021 WCHA Postseason Tournament is will be determined in the coming weeks. The postseason will play out over the weekends of March 12-13 and March 19-20.

The postseason tournament winner will receive an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship and the Jeff Sauer WCHA Championship Trophy, presented by Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup. Fans can catch all the WCHA action live on FloHockey.tv again this season.

NOVEMBER Saturday, November 7 Bowling Green at USNTDP (EXH)

Friday, November 20 Alabama Huntsville at Robert Morris (NC) Minnesota State at Bemidji State (NC)

Saturday, November 21 Alabama Huntsville at Robert Morris (NC) Michigan Tech at Lake Superior State (NC) Minnesota State at Bemidji State (NC)

Sunday, November 22 Michigan Tech at Lake Superior State (NC)

Tuesday, November 24 Bowling Green at Robert Morris (NC)

Wednesday, November 25 Lake Superior State at Northern Michigan (NC)

Friday, November 27 Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan (NC) Ferris State at Lake Superior State (NC) Bowling Green at Mercyhurst (NC) Bemidji State at Minnesota State (NC)

Saturday, November 28 Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech (NC) Bemidji State at Minnesota State (NC) Sunday, November 29 Lake Superior State at Ferris State (NC) Mercyhurst at Bowling Green (NC)

DECEMBER Wednesday, December 2 Northern Michigan at Lake Superior State*

Friday, December 4 Alabama Huntsville at Ferris State (NC) Bemidji State at Northern Michigan (NC) Minnesota State at Michigan Tech (NC) Alaska Anchorage at Alaska (NC)

Saturday, December 5 Bemidji State at Northern Michigan (NC) Minnesota State at Michigan Tech (NC) Alaska Anchorage at Alaska (NC) Sunday, December 6 Alabama Huntsville at Lake Superior State (NC)

Monday, December 7 Alabama Huntsville at Lake Superior State (NC)

Friday, December 11 Ferris State at Bowling Green (NC) Michigan Tech at Bemidji State (NC) Northern Michigan at Minnesota State (NC) Alaska at Alaska Anchorage (NC)

Saturday, December 12 Bowling Green at Ferris State (NC) Michigan Tech at Bemidji State (NC) Northern Michigan at Minnesota State (NC) Alaska at Alaska Anchorage (NC)

Friday, December 18 Bowling Green at Quinnipiac (NC) Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech (NC) Minnesota State at Alaska Anchorage* Saturday, December 19 Bowling Green at Quinnipiac (NC) Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan (NC) Minnesota State at Alaska Anchorage*

Tuesday, December 29 Robert Morris at Bowling Green (NC)

JANUARY Friday, January 1 Alabama Huntsville at Michigan Tech* Alaska at Lake Superior State* Bowling Green at Ferris State* Minnesota State at Northern Michigan* Alaska Anchorage at Bemidji State*

Saturday, January 2 Alabama Huntsville at Michigan Tech* Alaska at Lake Superior State* Bowling Green at Ferris State* Minnesota State at Northern Michigan* Alaska Anchorage at Bemidji State*

Thursday, January 7 Bemidji State at Bowling Green*

Friday, January 8 Bemidji State at Bowling Green* Ferris State at Alabama Huntsville* Michigan Tech at Minnesota State* Lake Superior State at Alaska Anchorage* Northern Michigan at Alaska*

Saturday, January 9 Ferris State at Alabama Huntsville* Michigan Tech at Minnesota State* Lake Superior State at Alaska Anchorage* Northern Michigan at Alaska *

Friday, January 15 Alaska Anchorage at Northern Michigan* Alaska at Bowling Green* Alabama Huntsville at Bemidji State* Minnesota State at Lake Superior State* Michigan Tech at Ferris State*

Saturday, January 16 Alaska Anchorage at Northern Michigan* Alaska at Bowling Green* Alabama Huntsville at Bemidji State* Minnesota State at Lake Superior State* Michigan Tech at Ferris State*

Friday, January 22 Lake Superior State at Michigan Tech* Northern Michigan at Alabama Huntsville* Ferris State at Minnesota State* Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage* Bemidji State at Alaska*

Saturday, January 23 Lake Superior State at Michigan Tech* Northern Michigan at Alabama Huntsville* Ferris State at Minnesota State* Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage* Bemidji State at Alaska*

Friday, January 29 Ferris State at Northern Michigan* Michigan Tech at Bowling Green* Lake Superior State at Bemidji State* Alabama Huntsville at Alaska*

Saturday, January 30 Ferris State at Northern Michigan* Michigan Tech at Bowling Green* Lake Superior State at Bemidji State* Alabama Huntsville at Alaska*

All dates subject to change *- WCHA league game (NC)- Non-conference contest (EXH)- Exhibition contest #- Home-and-home weekend; dates/sites TBD 2020-21 WCHA Composite Schedule (as of Oct. 28)

FEBRUARY Friday, February 5 Bemidji State at Ferris State* Northern Michigan at Lake Superior State* Alaska at Michigan Tech* Alaska Anchorage at Alabama Huntsville* Bowling Green at Minnesota State*

Saturday, February 6 Bemidji State at Ferris State* Alaska at Michigan Tech* Alaska Anchorage at Alabama Huntsville* Bowling Green at Minnesota State*

Thursday, February 11 Minnesota State at Alabama Huntsville* Friday, February 12 Lake Superior State at Bowling Green* Minnesota State at Alabama Huntsville* Northern Michigan at Bemidji State* Michigan Tech at Alaska Anchorage* Ferris State at Alaska*

Saturday, February 13 Lake Superior State at Bowling Green* Northern Michigan at Bemidji State* Michigan Tech at Alaska Anchorage* Ferris State at Alaska*

Friday, February 19 Alabama Huntsville at Lake Superior State* Bowling Green at Northern Michigan* Bemidji State at Michigan Tech* Alaska Anchorage at Ferris State* Alaska at Minnesota State*

Saturday, February 20 Alabama Huntsville at Lake Superior State* Bowling Green at Northern Michigan* Bemidji State at Michigan Tech* Alaska Anchorage at Ferris State* Alaska at Minnesota State*

Wednesday, February 24 Alabama Huntsville at Bowling Green*

Thursday, February 25 Bemidji State at Minnesota State* Saturday, February 27 Bowling Green at Alabama Huntsville* Minnesota State at Bemidji State*

February 26-28 Ferris State vs. Lake Superior State*# Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan*# Alaska vs. Alaska Anchorage*#

MARCH March 5-6 Make-up game weekend -- END OF REGULAR SEASON -- 2021 WCHA POSTSEASON Format TBD

