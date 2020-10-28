Advertisement

Voting history of Detroit woman, 103, dates back to FDR

Talu Massey voted absentee in September, eight decades after casting her first presidential ballot, for President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Michigan absentee voting ballot envelopes.
Michigan absentee voting ballot envelopes.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Talu Massey is among the millions of Americans who voted before Nov. 3, resulting in record-breaking early turnout. But this is far from the Detroit resident’s first election. Very far. She voted for FDR, after all.

The 103-year-old is proud of her lengthy voting record, saying it’s every citizen’s “civic duty” to take part in the process.

Massey voted absentee in September, eight decades after casting her first presidential ballot, for President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Massey recently made an appearance in a music video entitled “I Have a Right to Vote” that seeks to educate people.

She says her secret to long life is “clean living.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Politics

’Making it Count: A Voter Information Town Hall’ to be held online tonight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The town hall features Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Politics

Extended Interview with Rep. Beau LaFave

Updated: 3 hours ago
Extended Interview with Rep. Beau LaFave

Politics

Extended Interview with Renee Richer

Updated: 17 hours ago
Extended Interview with Renee Richer

State Politics

MDHHS provides recommendations for voting safely during COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
All registered voters may vote early by visiting their city or township clerk’s office through Nov. 2 or vote in person Nov. 3.

Latest News

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - October 25, 2020

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Steve Mitchell, the CEO of Mitchell Research and Communications.

News

Protesters gather outside of Donald Trump Jr.’s “MAGA” rally in Calumet

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Maci Cosmore
Protesters gathered outside of Donald Trump Jr.'s “MAGA” rally on the corner of US-41 and Airpark Blvd. with signs.

State Politics

Donald Trump Jr. hosts campaign event at Houghton County Memorial Airport

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
|
By Lily Simmons and TV6 News Team
The event began with an introduction from U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI).

State Politics

Donald Trump Jr. to host ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Calumet Thursday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila, Andrew LaCombe and Nick Friend
The event will be held at the Houghton County Memorial Airport on October 22.

National Politics

Veteran suicide prevention bill becomes law

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Among other things, the bill creates a new policy to increase the number of mental health professionals in VA facilities and promote innovative treatment options.

State Politics

Secretary of State: Drop off absentee ballot, don’t mail it

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and David Eggert
Sec. Jocelyn Benson said hand delivering a ballot ensures it arrives by 8:00 p.m. on Election Night and is counted.