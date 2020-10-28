Advertisement

Virtual meeting for Superior Solar Project

Multiple topics discussed, including the project’s location and economic impact.
Solar project proposed for Sands Township
Solar project proposed for Sands Township(MGN)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the renewable energy company, Savion LLC., held a virtual community meeting.

This was based on the Superior Solar Project introduced to the public on October 1st in Sands Township.

The project’s location, economic impacts, and health and safety were among multiple topics discussed in the open meeting.

Savion’s Development Director, Courtney Timmons, says a lot of homes would receive solar power by the time the project is complete.

“The project will be 150 megawatts," Timmons said. "At that size and this location, we expect the project to produce enough power for 35,000-40,000 average Michigan homes. So, that’s a lot of power to a lot of homes.”

Timmons also said that if there are no delays, then construction on the project would start within the next two or three years.

