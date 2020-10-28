Advertisement

U.P. Michigan Works! to host virtual resume drive

Those who are unemployed can email their resume for review and coaching.
UPMW staff members will review resumes and provide one-on-one coaching.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!, the U.P.'s unemployment rate for September was 6%, nearly twice as high as the unemployment rate at the same time in 2019. COVID-19 shutdowns and layoffs played a part in that increase.

U.P. Michigan Works! is hosting a virtual resume drive to help job hunters.

“One of our jobs is to do as much as we can to assist the residents of the Upper Peninsula in finding new employment or finding their next career,” said Workforce Services Manager Tim Hyde.

According to Hyde, those who are unemployed can email their resume to a U.P. Michigan Works! staff member for review and one-on-one coaching.

Hyde says the resume drive is designed to help both job seekers and businesses looking for new hires.

“We work daily with both communities,” he said. “One of the things that we can do is, as we have positions come open that employers come to us with, we will then be able to take these resumes and be able to provide them to employers too.”

Hyde says connecting businesses with the right workers will help to boost the state’s economy.

“Every job that we can help somebody get and every vacancy that we help fill at an employer, it just helps the Upper Peninsula,” explained Hyde. “It helps the economy up here and the economy of Michigan.”

The resume drive will take place from November 1 to November 15.

For more information, visit upmichiganworks.org, email resume@upmichiganworks.org, or call 1-800-285-9675.

