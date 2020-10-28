Advertisement

UP law enforcement co-hosts “Keeping Disagreements Civil” panel

As the election quickly approaches, local law enforcement and members of Keweenaw Faiths United wanted to discuss what it meant to keep disagreements civil.
MI State Police
MI State Police(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the election quickly approaches, local law enforcement and members of Keweenaw Faiths United wanted to discuss what it meant to keep disagreements civil.

“Getting to know each other through communicating our expectations for how to handle an upcoming election and the possibility of added stress as people might be out on the streets expressing their feelings.”

Chief John Donnelly from Houghton Police Department says keeping those who are protesting or having a rally safe involves communication.

“The first step in I think every law enforcement community around here has a truly open-door policy. It should be the law enforcement versus the community. Law enforcement is the community.”

According to Chief Brian Cadwell, MTU Police Department, anyone who is practicing their first amendment right has a right to do so, as long as it’s peaceful.

However, in situations where there’s counter-protests, SGT. Matt Djerf gives tips to try to avoid a violent situation.

“Avoid the arguing, respecting feelings and opinions even if you don’t agree with them. Having some empathy for people can go a long way, being an active listener can be important to. A lot of times, people just want to be heard.”

Officers involved in today’s panel wanted to remind people to respect the rights of others and if you want better neighbors, be a better neighbor.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual meeting for Superior Solar Project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Price
Multiple topics discussed, including the project’s location and economic impact.

News

Shiras Steam Plant expected to be demolished by Fall 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Everything is on track for the Shiras Demolition project as of now.

News

Marquette and Ishpeming first responders receive hazard pay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Some frontline workers in Marquette County will receive $1,000 is hazard pay.

News

Houghton students grades 9 through 12 moving to virtual instruction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Houghton students grades 9-12 will be moving to solely virtual instruction through Friday, October 30.

Latest News

Politics

Extended Interview with Renee Richer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Extended Interview with Renee Richer

News

UPDATE: 14-year-old Jiri Solka located in good health

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Officers were able to locate Solka and return him to his father.

Press Release

Argonics consolidates, expands Michigan facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Colorado plant equipment was moved to Michigan to increase production capabilities.

News

Negaunee City trash service running behind schedule

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Negaunee City residents may see a delay in their trash pick-up services on Tuesday, according to Negaunee City Manger Nate Heffron.

State Politics

MDHHS provides recommendations for voting safely during COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
All registered voters may vote early by visiting their city or township clerk’s office through Nov. 2 or vote in person Nov. 3.

News

Going PRO Talent Fund to help U.P. businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
oing PRO awards grants to employers to help with training, development, and retaining employees.