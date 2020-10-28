UP law enforcement co-hosts “Keeping Disagreements Civil” panel

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the election quickly approaches, local law enforcement and members of Keweenaw Faiths United wanted to discuss what it meant to keep disagreements civil.

“Getting to know each other through communicating our expectations for how to handle an upcoming election and the possibility of added stress as people might be out on the streets expressing their feelings.”

Chief John Donnelly from Houghton Police Department says keeping those who are protesting or having a rally safe involves communication.

“The first step in I think every law enforcement community around here has a truly open-door policy. It should be the law enforcement versus the community. Law enforcement is the community.”

According to Chief Brian Cadwell, MTU Police Department, anyone who is practicing their first amendment right has a right to do so, as long as it’s peaceful.

However, in situations where there’s counter-protests, SGT. Matt Djerf gives tips to try to avoid a violent situation.

“Avoid the arguing, respecting feelings and opinions even if you don’t agree with them. Having some empathy for people can go a long way, being an active listener can be important to. A lot of times, people just want to be heard.”

Officers involved in today’s panel wanted to remind people to respect the rights of others and if you want better neighbors, be a better neighbor.

