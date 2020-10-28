Advertisement

TRIO Program helping Bay College students succeed

If you qualify for the program, you’re encouraged to reach out for help
Bay College TRIO Students (left to right) Erin Stevenson, Emily Thibault, and April King take a break from studying.
Bay College TRIO Students (left to right) Erin Stevenson, Emily Thibault, and April King take a break from studying.(Bay College)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For Bay College students Emily Thibault and Erin Stevenson, the TRIO Program made going to college a reality.

“I qualify for TRIO through low-income, so it helps me by providing me with a job. I also am able to get food from the food pantry,” said Emily Thibault, a Bay College student in the TRIO Program.

“I am a first-generation student, that’s why I am part of the TRIO program, so I had no clue what I was doing coming into college,” said Erin Stevenson, a Bay College student in the TRIO Program.

TRIO is a government funded program helping low income, disabled, and first-generation college students. Two-thirds of Bay College’s students meet that criteria. The program offers a wide range of resources to students.

“From tutoring to academic and career advising to transfer school exposure and visits and support in deciding and finding a four-year transfer school,” said Heidi Charon, TRIO Program Director at Bay College.

The program is funded through a grant. Bay College has received the grant since 1993 but has to apply for it every five years. This year’s grant is worth $1.7 million and is spread out over the entire five-year cycle.

“Every five years we have to hold ourselves accountable to meeting the goals of that grant and we have to prove that we are meeting out data benchmarks and student success rates,” said Charon.

For Stevenson, TRIO has helped her take the next steps towards her future.

“They’ve helped me decide what degree I want to go into, what course I should take, scholarship essays, applying to universities as well,” said Stevenson.

“It’s okay to ask for help. That’s why TRIO is here. We really want you to be in TRIO so we can help you get the best college experience and to do the best you can throughout your college career,” said Thibault.

If you qualify for the program, you’re encouraged to reach out to the Student Success Center.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OSF’s Jill Deno awarded “2020 Nurse Legacy Award”

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
Out of 14 hospitals and 13,000 nurses, Jill Deno from OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba was awarded the 2020 Nursing Legacy Award.

News

U.P. Michigan Works! to host virtual resume drive

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Those who are unemployed can send in their resume for review and coaching.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports more than 3200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, UP increases by 179 cases

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan also reported 1 new death in Delta County and 65 new recoveries.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer signs bills into law extending expiration on enhanced licenses, state IDs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The bills signed extend the validity of enhanced driver licenses, enhanced official state personal identification cards, and official state personal identification cards that expired on or after March 1, 2020.

News

Iron Mountain ‘Friends of the DDA’ award 11 businesses relief fund grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The Friends of the DDA raised approximately $6,000 which was used to award microgrants to qualified downtown small businesses.

Press Release

Living with diabetes: Importance of caring for yourself

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
November is National Diabetes Awareness month.

State

Michigan is 6 for 6 in recognition as a top state for technology

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
As one of only two states to receive the top grade in each year of the survey, this year’s recognition reinforces Michigan’s status as a national leader in providing government technology services.

News

Michigan to receive $15.5 million in grants for rural transportation infrastructure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The “State of Good Repair” funds will be invested into Michigan’s rail network.

Back to School & Beyond

Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary moves to distance learning until Nov. 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The school says this is because of a positive COVID-19 case and contact tracing efforts.