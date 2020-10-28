Advertisement

Taste the Local Difference holding virtual food festival

It’s a social media campaign aimed at sharing stories, recipes, and information about buying local food.
Radishes as seen during a small farmers market in Marquette Township during summer 2020.
Radishes as seen during a small farmers market in Marquette Township during summer 2020.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Taste the Local Difference normally works with local farmers and growers each year and the organization usually holds a food festival in the fall. But, this year, they’re doing it virtually.

They call it, Falling for Food Virtually. It’s a social media campaign aimed at sharing stories, recipes, and information about buying local food.

The organizers say they’re adapting to the new normal and excited about the new format.

“The idea is to reach new folks and we’re looking forward to opportunities to do that through creative ways and when you say opportunities, it’s trying times, but it’s also exciting times in the sense that we’re seeing a lot of cool things happening,” said Taste the Local Difference U.P. Coordinator, Alex Palzewicz.

Falling for Food Virtually is happening now and continues through November 14.

The Marquette Food Co-Op and the Downtown Development Authority are also assisting with the event.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Simple Beauty Photography

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Bethany Vaughn, the owner of Simple Beauty Photography, on her perspective on COVID-19 as a photographer, as well as the state of her business.

Politics

Extended Interview with Rep. Beau LaFave

Updated: 2 hours ago
Extended Interview with Rep. Beau LaFave

News

Simple Beauty Photography

Updated: 2 hours ago
A discussion with Bethany Vaughn, the owner of Simple Beauty Photography, on her perspective on COVID-19 as a photographer, as well as the state of her business.

VOD Recordings

Project Keep Kids Warm continues efforts in western Marquette County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Project Keep Kids Warm continues efforts in western Marquette County

Latest News

News

Project Adventrus Reflection

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
The over 1,000 mile trek is complete

News

UP law enforcement co-hosts “Keeping Disagreements Civil” panel

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
As the election quickly approaches, local law enforcement and members of Keweenaw Faiths United wanted to discuss what it meant to keep disagreements civil.

News

Virtual meeting for Superior Solar Project

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Multiple topics discussed, including the project’s location and economic impact.

News

Shiras Steam Plant expected to be demolished by Fall 2021

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Everything is on track for the Shiras Demolition project as of now.

News

Marquette and Ishpeming first responders receive hazard pay

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Some frontline workers in Marquette County will receive $1,000 is hazard pay.

News

Houghton HS students moving to virtual instruction for remainder of week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The principal says there are not enough teachers to cover staff who are currently unable to teach.