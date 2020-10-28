Taste the Local Difference holding virtual food festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Taste the Local Difference normally works with local farmers and growers each year and the organization usually holds a food festival in the fall. But, this year, they’re doing it virtually.

They call it, Falling for Food Virtually. It’s a social media campaign aimed at sharing stories, recipes, and information about buying local food.

The organizers say they’re adapting to the new normal and excited about the new format.

“The idea is to reach new folks and we’re looking forward to opportunities to do that through creative ways and when you say opportunities, it’s trying times, but it’s also exciting times in the sense that we’re seeing a lot of cool things happening,” said Taste the Local Difference U.P. Coordinator, Alex Palzewicz.

Falling for Food Virtually is happening now and continues through November 14.

The Marquette Food Co-Op and the Downtown Development Authority are also assisting with the event.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.