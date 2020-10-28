Advertisement

Superior Health Foundation holds virtual fall grants celebration

Nearly $67,000 in total grant funding awarded to five non-profit organizations.
Superior Health Foundation
Superior Health Foundation(Kendall Bunch)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday evening, the Superior Health Foundation held a virtual celebration for non-profit organizations. The event was held at the Holiday Inn in Marquette.

Five different organizations from across the region, including Partridge Creek Farm, Trace Holistic, and Feeding America, were awarded nearly $67,000 in total fall grant funding to expand their programs and increase their resources.

Superior Health’s Executive Director, Jim LaJoie, said despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, it was fitting for these organizations to celebrate and explain how this money could help communities.

“These grant recipients have worked very hard to earn the money and the trust from Superior Health Foundation," LaJoie said. "We wanted to give them an opportunity to tell people about where these grant dollars are going and how they are going to impact people across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.”

LaJoie also says there might be opportunities for funding for pandemic-related mental health in the months ahead.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

