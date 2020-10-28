Advertisement

Ski Brule won’t make snow this year

The resort will rely on mother nature to snow the mountain, as snow making is expensive.
The snow guns at Ski Brule are turned off.
The snow guns at Ski Brule are turned off.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -The 64th season for Ski Brule will not include making snow.

“Ski Brule is relying on mother nature to snow the mountain,” said Jessica Polich, the operations manager at Ski Brule.

Polich says that snow making is expensive and with the risk of another shutdown, and capacity limits, natural is the best option. Ski Brule does hope to be open by December with all natural snow.

“Based on historic snow falls that it’s possible that we could open as early as December 20th,” Polich added.

The resort will then be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Polich’s 6-year-old son Colt, says he can’t wait to get on the slopes.

“I’m excited for skiing and snowboarding because I haven’t done that in a while,” he said.

All recommendations from the health department are being followed at Ski Brule; that includes masks inside, and outside, if you are closer than 6-feet to someone.

“Thankfully, by the nature of skiing and snowboarding, the size of the equipment makes you social distance,” said Polich.

This year, no season passes are available for purchase and lift tickets must be bought at the lift ticket booth, though advanced lift tickets will be honored. There also won’t be any group lessons or kids groups this season.

Polich says capacity limits may also change during the season, meaning you must make a reservation.

“If it does come to that point, guest that are lodging with us, advanced lift ticket holders, and season pass will have first priority,” she added.

Ski Brule will still offer rentals, lodging, and concessions in the chalet. Staff will provide updates on snow fall in the coming weeks.

For more information on the changes, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

