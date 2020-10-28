MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With school closures and downsized public and private events, like weddings, being the norm this year rather than the exception, many folks might find it hard to fill their 2020 photo albums with the standard slew of school pictures or wedding photos — and that’s where Bethany Vaughn comes in.

Vaughn, the owner of Simple Beauty Photography, has been a freelance photographer in the Marquette area for almost a decade. She’s taken photos for numerous community organizations, fundraisers, school events, families, and individuals.

When asked about how the pandemic may have changed her perspective on her craft and her business, Vaughn replied with, “I’ve started to view it as less of a want and more of a service.... something necessary to bring people together.”

And she’s doing just that next weekend, November 6th, 7th, and 8th at Campfire CoWorks in downtown Marquette. Vaughn is offering school portraits, business headshots, and even some holiday-themed photos as well to those who might want to get a jumpstart on Christmas Cards or other holiday photo ops. The event will be safe all throughout the three days, with masks required, and social distancing enforced.

