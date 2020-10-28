Shiras Steam Plant expected to be demolished by Fall 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Board of Light and Power plan to have the Shiras Steam Plant completely gone by fall 2021.

In a meeting Tuesday, board members the fuel oil tanks have been removed and that area has been cleaned up.

Next week, the contractor, North American Dismantling Corp., will be coming by to assess the property.

They are anticipating to start the demolition next spring. It will take six months to complete.

All of the plans were reported to be on track as of now.

