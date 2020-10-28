Advertisement

OSF’s Jill Deno awarded “2020 Nurse Legacy Award”

Jill Deno receiving the "2020 Nursing Legacy Award."
Jill Deno receiving the "2020 Nursing Legacy Award."(Jill Deno)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 28, 2020
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Out of 14 hospitals and 13,000 nurses, Jill Deno from OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba was awarded the 2020 Nursing Legacy Award. Deno was nominated by her manager for her efforts with cancer patients.

She created a chemo side effect and immunotherapy teach book to help patients better understand side effects. Funding from OSF’s Women in Philanthropy allowed Deno to put together treatment totes filled with goodies to help comfort cancer patients. Deno also started a cancer support group welcoming everyone, not just OSF patients.

“The work that I get to do with my fellow mission partners and the providers that we’re blessed to work with is just such a joy and I’m honored,” said Jill Deno, Oncology Nurse Navigator at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

As a breast cancer survivor herself, Deno wants to make sure no one goes through their cancer journey alone.

