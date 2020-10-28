Michigan to receive $15.5 million in grants for rural transportation infrastructure

Mich. (WLUC) - Millions of dollars are coming to the state to boost Michigan’s rural transportation infrastructure.

According to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, the Trump administration has given a record $6.6 billion toward transportation in Michigan since 2017.

In the U.P., funds have been given to the Marquette County Transit Authority for buses and facilities. Approximately $20 million was distributed between the Delta, Marquette, and Houghton County airports.

On October 28, Chao announced more than $15.5 million in “State of Good Repair” grants will be invested into Michigan’s rail network.

“When employers think about what area they’re going to enter and what new plant they’re going to set up, they look at the transportation infrastructure first and foremost,” Secretary Chao said. “We want to make sure that the rail infrastructure is modernized, paid attention to, and repaired and maintained as well.”

Chao says the grants will also provide Michigan residents with more transportation options.

