Advertisement

Michigan to receive $15.5 million in grants for rural transportation infrastructure

The “State of Good Repair” funds will be invested into Michigan’s rail network.
A Marq-Tran bus driving in Marquette.
A Marq-Tran bus driving in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WLUC) - Millions of dollars are coming to the state to boost Michigan’s rural transportation infrastructure.

According to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, the Trump administration has given a record $6.6 billion toward transportation in Michigan since 2017.

In the U.P., funds have been given to the Marquette County Transit Authority for buses and facilities. Approximately $20 million was distributed between the Delta, Marquette, and Houghton County airports.

On October 28, Chao announced more than $15.5 million in “State of Good Repair” grants will be invested into Michigan’s rail network.

“When employers think about what area they’re going to enter and what new plant they’re going to set up, they look at the transportation infrastructure first and foremost,” Secretary Chao said. “We want to make sure that the rail infrastructure is modernized, paid attention to, and repaired and maintained as well.”

Chao says the grants will also provide Michigan residents with more transportation options.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michigan is 6 for 6 in recognition as a top state for technology

Updated: moments ago
|
By TV6 News Team
As one of only two states to receive the top grade in each year of the survey, this year’s recognition reinforces Michigan’s status as a national leader in providing government technology services.

Back to School & Beyond

Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary moves to distance learning through Nov. 12

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The school says this is because of a positive COVID-19 case and contact tracing efforts.

Local

Lake Superior Community Partnership hosts panel to discuss emergency orders implemented by state departments

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
After governor Whitmer’s executive orders to move the UP back to phase 4 was voted down by the Senate, Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) held a panel to discuss emergency orders implemented by the state departments and what those mean for businesses.

News

Ski Brule won’t make snow this year

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The resort will rely on mother nature to snow the mountain, as snow making is expensive.

Latest News

Press Release

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes announces CEO to step down next month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Karmen Lemke will step down from her position effective November 13.

State

MDHHS launches media campaign promoting free mental wellness counseling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The campaign acknowledges COVID-19 distress and urges Michiganders to Be Kind to Your Mind.

State Politics

Gov. Whitmer, state leaders hold press conference on voting in the General Election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The press conference will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitter.

State

Habitat for Humanity of Michigan celebrates outstanding volunteers, partners

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Two volunteers were awarded in Upper Michigan.

State Politics

Voting history of Detroit woman, 103, dates back to FDR

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Talu Massey voted absentee in September, eight decades after casting her first presidential ballot, for President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

State Politics

’Making it Count: A Voter Information Town Hall’ to be held online tonight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The town hall features Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel.